William Blair Weighs in on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APAM. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:APAM opened at $53.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after acquiring an additional 605,118 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,294 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 437,636 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,607,000 after acquiring an additional 339,182 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 124.34%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.