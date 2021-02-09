William Blair Comments on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

NYSE GWW opened at $378.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.40. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

