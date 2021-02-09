Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.