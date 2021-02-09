Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Whiteheart token can currently be bought for $3,849.91 or 0.08182968 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and $3.94 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00226703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00066285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00080232 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00192621 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

