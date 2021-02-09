WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,240,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

