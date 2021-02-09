Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 57.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth $261,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 900,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

BSET traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSET shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.