Westhampton Capital LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 111,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 74,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 308,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 115,756 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Electric by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 210,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 584,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,109,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

