Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 310,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 292,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. 196,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,846,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

