West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4,390.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 107.0% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 106,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.6% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 30,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

