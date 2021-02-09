Wells Fargo & Company Increases Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,300.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $897.85.

MTD opened at $1,209.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,189.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,067.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

