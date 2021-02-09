Wells Fargo & Company Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $300.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.82.

NYSE LIN opened at $257.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.18. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,421,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

