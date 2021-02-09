Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.97.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
