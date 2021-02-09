Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

