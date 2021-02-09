Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2021 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/28/2021 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

1/22/2021 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $233.00.

12/31/2020 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $205.00 to $233.00.

PSA traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.28. 33,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,317. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.98 and its 200 day moving average is $221.08.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.