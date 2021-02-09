Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (NDA)

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR: NDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €71.30 ($83.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €71.30 ($83.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Aurubis AG (NDA.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ETR NDA traded up €0.32 ($0.38) on Monday, hitting €68.32 ($80.38). 265,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49. Aurubis AG has a 12 month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12 month high of €72.02 ($84.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €65.35 and a 200-day moving average of €61.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

