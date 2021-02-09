Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF):

1/29/2021 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect rise in loan balance, reserve releases and adverse impact of lower rates. Robust card business, inorganic growth efforts and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Also, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a rise in demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. While near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hampering margins and the top line to an extent in the near term, and deteriorating credit quality and elevated expenses remain other major woes; the company plans to restore prior capital deployments, which is a positive.”

1/28/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Capital One Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

1/5/2021 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of COF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $116.01. 341,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,409. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $116.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Insiders sold 219,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

