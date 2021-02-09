Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVBF. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 484,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after buying an additional 951,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

