WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. WazirX has a total market cap of $30.25 million and $5.31 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00050036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00214491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063264 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00197443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00070628 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.