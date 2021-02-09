Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Waste Management worth $53,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

