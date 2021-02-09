Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,571. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,954,000 after purchasing an additional 942,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

