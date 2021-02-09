Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Position Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,796 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

