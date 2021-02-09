Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,895 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.96. 89,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

