Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) PT Raised to $90.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of WD stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

