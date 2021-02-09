Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. 166,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.