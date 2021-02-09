Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,700. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $151.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.