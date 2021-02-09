Wade G W & Inc. Buys 865 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.60. 6,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,139. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $334.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

