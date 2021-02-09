Wade G W & Inc. Buys 4,342 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,552. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

