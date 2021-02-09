W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-11% yr/yr to $1.85-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.W. R. Grace & Co. also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.63-3.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 291.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

