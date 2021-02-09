Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 166,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

