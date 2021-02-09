Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 184,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock remained flat at $$18.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. 90,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

