Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after buying an additional 207,376 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 167,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 148,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

