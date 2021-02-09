Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Shares Up 10.6%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares shot up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $16.21. 777,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 354,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Vision Marine Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

