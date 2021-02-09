Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. 51,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,080. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

