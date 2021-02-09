Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. 51,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,080. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

