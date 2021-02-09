Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of VSH traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 46,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,080. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

