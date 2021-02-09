Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of VSH traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 46,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,080. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

