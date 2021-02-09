Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Visa by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,641,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,452,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,968 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 64,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.