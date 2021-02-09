Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

