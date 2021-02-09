VINchain (VIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $220,551.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $2.97 million and $220,551.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $489.29 or 0.01058174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.48 or 0.05401215 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00021012 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00030602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00038528 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

