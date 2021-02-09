VIDY (VIDY) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDY has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

