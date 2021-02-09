Vidulum (VDL) Trading 36.8% Higher Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $178,765.24 and approximately $26,146.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

