Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 74,694 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,694 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $47,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock worth $1,676,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

