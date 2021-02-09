Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $43,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.