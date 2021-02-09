Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.16 Million Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $50,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT stock opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Truist raised their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.85.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

