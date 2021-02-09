Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49.28 Million Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 527,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.36% of Columbus McKinnon worth $49,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

