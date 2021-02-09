Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 687,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $51,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOUR stock opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20.

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.