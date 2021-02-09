Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) rose 6.1% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $67.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Viasat traded as high as $57.26 and last traded at $57.26. Approximately 1,332,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,095,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.96.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $318,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Viasat by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,863.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

