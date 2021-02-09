Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $60.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.14.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $57.26 on Friday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,863.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Viasat by 6.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

