Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 19%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s share price shot up 19% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 6,945,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 7,102,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 407,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.90% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

