Veles (VLS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $168,939.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. Veles has a market cap of $72,917.86 and approximately $168,939.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,460.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.11 or 0.03796950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00366056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.10 or 0.01051679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.67 or 0.00470002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00352949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.59 or 0.00221270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,392,810 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,826 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

