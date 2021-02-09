Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0420 on Top Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Velas has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Velas token can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $89.30 million and $1.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000100 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000947 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

