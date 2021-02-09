Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $18.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,743. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,466.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

