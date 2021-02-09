Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 166,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,428. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

